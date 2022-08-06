Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Avinash Sable wins historic silver in 3000m Steeplechase; misses gold by 0.05 seconds
CWG 2022: Avinash Sable won India's first ever medal in Steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games, creating a new national record and giving a huge moment to India. This is the first time a non-Kenyan athlete has finished on the podium in this event.
Avinash Sable ran the best race of his life to script a miraculous win for India in Steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
Sable's timing of 8:11.20 was good enough to win the silver medal and break the 3000m Steeplechase National Record for the record 9th time.
He kept pace with the gold medallist throughout the race and finished marginally behind the gold medallist from Kenya. This is the first time a non-Kenyan athlete has finished on the podium in Steeplechase in the last six editions.
Sable-led the race early on, before falling back to fourth and then accelerating in the final two laps to finish on the podium. In his way to the medal, Sable also beat 2016 Olympic Champion and the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Conseslus Kipruto.