Avinash Sable rectified mistakes from Worlds: Coach Amrish Kumar after Commonwealth Games silver

Avinash Sable's former coach, Amrish Kumar, believes that the steeplechaser rectified his errors from the 2022 World Athletics Championships and hence bagged the historic silver medal for India in Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Sable clocked a national record 8:11.20 in the final to clinch India's first-ever medal in steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games. He also became the first-ever non-Kenyan to finish on the men's steeplechase podium since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games.

Unlike the World Championships final, where he was stuck behind the pack for most of the race, Avinash was happy to be the pace-maker at the Alexander Stadium today.

"Avinash put to use much better strategy today in Birmingham. In the World Championships he had no strategy and hence got stuck in the traffic and finished 11th. Today he was not shy to set the pace and bagged the medal in Commonwealth Games," Amrish told The Bridge.

"He was quick enough to rectify his mistakes from the World Championships and that helped him massively in winning this medal," he added.

The 47-year-old, who was one of the first to spot Avinash Sable while in the Indian Army, said that he was always confident of Sable medalling in the Commonwealth Games.

"I had always expected this medal. Even before the competition, I had asked him to focus on what he does the best and not shy away from setting the pace. Beating these Kenyan's is not easy. But he was up to the task today," he said.

Amrish Kumar further believes that Avinash Sable can win one more medal in Birmingham, with the Maharashtra lad yet to compete in the Men's 5000m.

"The way Avinash is running these days, I won't shy away from saying that he has a good enough chance of finishing on the podium in Men's 5000m as well," he said.