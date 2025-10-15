Commonwealth Sports recommends Ahmedabad as host for 2030 CWG

The Commonwealth Sport Executive Board recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The final decision on the host city will, however, be taken on 26 November, 2025 during the general assembly of Commonwealth Sport in Glasgow, Scotland.

Abuja, Nigeria had also submitted a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

#News | The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has recommended Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. 🇮🇳✨



The final decision will be made on November 26 at the General Assembly in Glasgow.#CommonwealthGames #Ahmedabad2030 #CWG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 15, 2025





"The recommendation of Amdavad follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities against a wide range of criteria including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values," a statement from Commonwealth Sport read.

"In addition, given the impressive and ambitious submission from Nigeria, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy for supporting and accelerating Nigeria’s hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034," the statement further read.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark a century of the competition, which was first held in the year 1930 at Hamilton, Canada.

The Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, said: "It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth."