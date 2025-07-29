IOA to meet on August 13 to approve India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has called a Special General Meeting (SGM) on 13 August next month, seeking approval of its members to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Raghuram Iyer – the CEO of IOA – whose appointment was ratified just last week after a long internal tussle issued the notice for the meeting.

Back in June earlier this year, President of IOA PT Usha led an Indian delegation in London to meet the Commonwealth Sports authorities and discuss the bidding process.

India had formally submitted a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in March earlier this year.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games is being seen as a stepping stone to India's dream of hosting the Olympic Games six years later in 2036.

The host for 2030 Commonwealth Games is expected to be announced by the end of this year.

Commonwealth Games has struggled for hosts off late with Glasgow set to host the 2026 edition next year after Victoria, Australia backed out last minute.

While the general world increasingly questions the need for Commonwealth Games in the modern world and the viability to host such an event, India is amping up its pace to host the multi-sporting event.