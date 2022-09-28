India's Shubi, Charvi chess world champions in U12 and U8

India's Shubi Gupta and A Charvi emerged winners in the girls under-12 and under-8 sections respectively in the FIDE World Cadets Chess Championship .



Shubhi Gupta, who hails from Ghaziabad, scored 8.5 points from 11 rounds to claim the top prize in the under-12 event.

In the girls under-8 section, Charvi finished first with 9.5 points from 11 rounds. Charvi was trailing Bodhana Sivanandan (England), who finished second for the last three rounds, but managed to catch and overtake her, thanks to a better tie-break score after both ended up with 9.5 points.



Samhita Pungavanam finished 10th with 7.5 points.

In the under-10 category, India's Hanya Shah took the eighth spot with 7.5 points while compatriots Aadya Ranganath (7 points) and V Tirupurambika (7 points) finished 14th and 19th respectively.

In the open events, India's Ethan Vaz scored eight points to take the sixth spot in the under-12 category while the next best was Arjun Adireddy (7 points) in 20th place. In the under-10 section, Vivaan Vishal Shah (8 points) settled for 9th place while France's Lacan Rus David took the first prize scoring nine points.

India's Safin Safarullakhan claimed a bronze medal in the under-8 category with nine points. The



Kerala boy ended up half a point behind France's Marc Llari and Russian Sav Shogdzhiev Roman, who finished first and second respectively after the tie-breaks.