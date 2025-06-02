Watch: Magnus Carlsen bangs desk after shock loss to Gukesh at Norway Chess 2025

Emotions ran high at Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025, as Magnus Carlsen, the World No. 1, suffered a stunning defeat against reigning World Champion D Gukesh — and reacted with rare visible frustration.

The match was intense and long-drawn, with Carlsen holding the advantage for much of the game. But with the clock ticking down, a critical error from the Norwegian under time pressure flipped the tables. Gukesh, ever resilient, pounced on the opportunity and converted the position with precision. The game lasted over five hours before the Indian teenager emerged victorious, marking a watershed moment in his young but already storied career.

Moments after resigning, Carlsen leaned back in his chair and slammed his hand on the table, scattering the pieces across the board. The dramatic gesture, caught on camera, instantly went viral among chess fans.

