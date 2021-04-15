Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Chess

Viswanathan Anand's father passes away aged 92

He was 92 and breathed his last at a city hospital

Viswanathan Anands father passes away aged 92
By

PTI

Updated: 2021-04-15T13:01:28+05:30

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand's father, K Viswanathan, died on Thursday following brief illness.

He was 92 and breathed his last at a city hospital, family sources said.

A former General Manager of the Southern Railway, Viswanathan is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Anand's wife Aruna described him as a great support to the celebrated chess player.

"He was a great support to Anand. He witnessed all of Anand's world championship victories," Aruna said.

"A simple man, he made sure his son had the right values. He took great pride in his achievements," she added.

Chess Viswanathan Anand 
