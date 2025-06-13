Viswanathan Anand outclasses India’s No. 1 Arjun Erigaisi

In a thrilling generational clash, Indian chess legend 5-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand turned back the clock with a vintage performance to defeat Arjun Erigaisi, the country’s current No. 1 and world No. 3 in classical rankings, at the ongoing FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Team Championship 2025 in London, United Kingdom.

Representing Team Freedom (India 1), Anand faced Erigaisi on board one for the Rest of the World team in Round 7 of the rapid section. What followed was a tactical demonstration that reminded the chess world of Anand’s unmatched intuition and speed in faster formats.

A bold bishop capture

The turning point of the game came on the 25th move, when Anand boldly captured a bishop with his rook.

This powerful move opened up the position and allowed him to launch a strong attack on Erigaisi’s king. The young Grandmaster couldn’t defend against the pressure and had to resign shortly after.

🇮🇳 World #3 Arjun Erigaisi arrived three minutes late for his game against 🇮🇳 5-time World Champion Vishy Anand. Vishy capitalized and took the win. ♟️🔥 #FIDERapidBlitzTeams pic.twitter.com/SDhF5908fB — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) June 12, 2025

Described by Chess.com as “clinical and instructive,” Anand’s victory was instrumental in helping India 1 clinch a narrow 3.5–2.5 win over a strong Rest of the World side. It was not only a valuable point in the team standings but also a moment that stole the spotlight on Day 2 of the championship.

The win holds added significance given Erigaisi’s current status as India’s top-rated classical player with an Elo rating of 2782. He has been hailed as a flagbearer of Indian chess’s next generation but against Anand, the experience and mastery of the five-time world champion proved decisive.

Anand central to India 1’s campaign

As the innovative mixed-team event progresses, Anand continues to be a central figure in India 1’s campaign, guiding the team not just with points on the board but with the wisdom of decades at the top level. With several rounds still to play, India 1 remains among the frontrunners for the title.

In a format designed to bridge generations and nations, Anand’s win over Erigaisi was more than a tactical triumph. It was a moment that symbolized the richness of India’s chess legacy and the ongoing dialogue between past and future.

Fans and commentators alike praised Anand’s form and focus. Social media was abuzz with chess enthusiasts calling it a "masterclass" and “vintage Anand.” The game is already being analyzed widely as a perfect example of how classical knowledge can still dominate in today’s fast-paced formats.