Viswanathan Anand vs Garry Kasparov: Legends clash in high-stakes exhibition

Legendary chess champions Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov are poised to reignite their decades-old rivalry in a special exhibition match titled 'Clutch Chess: The Legends', beginning Wednesday at the St. Louis Chess Club in United States. The event promises a blend of nostalgia, innovation, and competitive flair as the two former world champions face off in a 12-game Chess960 (Fischer Random) format.

The match format is designed to heighten tension as the competition progresses. Over three days, the duo will play four games daily, mixing rapid and blitz time controls. Wins and draws will carry increasing weight each day: Day 1 offers one point for a win and 0.5 for a draw. The second day doubles these values and Day 3 triples them, ensuring the final day could be decisive even if the first two days are evenly split.

Kasparov, looking ahead to the match, joked that it would be entertaining and suggested he might even give Anand a chance to improve their score. Despite his dominant 15-3 record in classical games, he admitted that Anand is currently playing very strong chess, while he himself is not as prepared, but he plans to enjoy the challenge and see how he fares against his old rival. Notably, Anand did defeat Kasparov in their last encounter at the 2021 Croatia Rapid and Blitz tournament, highlighting that past records may not guarantee future outcomes.

🔥 “Old rivalry. Completely new setting.”@vishy64theking is back at the Saint Louis Chess Club to face off against @Kasparov63 in Clutch Chess: The Legends.



Two icons. One board. History, once again, in the making!#VishyAnand #Kasparov #ClutchChess #ChessLegends… pic.twitter.com/VTFbWFpT7N — Saint Louis Chess Club (@STLChessClub) October 7, 2025

The St. Louis exhibition also comes with a substantial prize pool of $144,000 (approximately ₹1.27 crore). The winner will receive $70,000 (around ₹62 lakh), while the runner-up will take home $50,000 (around ₹44 lakh). In case of a tie after 12 games, the prize will be split evenly, with each participant earning $60,000 (approximately ₹53 lakh). Additionally, bonus prizes totaling $24,000 will be awarded based on daily wins, structured as $1,000 per game on Day 1, $2,000 per game on Day 2, and $3,000 per game on Day 3.

Chess enthusiasts will witness not just a match of minds but also an exhibition of strategic innovation. Chess960, also known as Fischer Random, shuffles the back-rank pieces at the start of each game, emphasizing creativity and adaptability over memorized opening theory. This format levels the playing field, giving both legends an equal opportunity to showcase their skill and intuition.

Anand and Kasparov’s rivalry dates back decades. They famously contested the 1995 Classical World Championship in New York, with Kasparov emerging victorious in the 20-game series 10.5–7.5. Since retiring in 2004, Kasparov has largely limited his chess appearances to exhibitions and training programs, while Anand, though semi-retired, has continued to mentor emerging Indian talents, including world champion D Gukesh through the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy.

This exhibition marks the first major encounter between the two legends in the United States since that period, blending historical significance with a modern competitive twist. The St. Louis Chess Club, recently upgraded to host international-level events, provides the perfect venue for this historic showdown.

Fans around the world will have the chance to follow every move as Anand and Kasparov battle not only for points but for pride, legacy, and the thrill of competitive chess. The unique scoring system ensures that every game matters, making each moment a potential turning point in this high-stakes duel.

Clutch Chess: The Legends is more than a match is a celebration of chess history, strategy, and the enduring brilliance of two of the game’s greatest minds. As the world watches, St. Louis will once again become the stage where chess history is made.