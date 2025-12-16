Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Gukesh at GCL 2025

Viswanathan Anand was playing with the white pieces for Ganges Grandmasters.

Viswanathan Anand and Gukesh Dommaraju
Viswanathan Anand faces Gukesh Dommaraju at the 2025 Global Chess League (Photo credit: GCL)

The Bridge Desk

Published: 16 Dec 2025 4:49 PM GMT

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand got the better off the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju in a clash of generations at the 2025 Global Chess League on Tuesday.

Playing with the white pieces for the Ganges Grandmasters, Anand outclassed the teenager's stern Sicilian Defence to snap his two-game losing streak in the competition.

Anand's win helped his team to a 12-3 win against the PBG Alaskan Knights and also earned him the Player of the Match award.

The win for Ganges Grandmaster marked their second win in three ties. They are now placed second on the points table with 6 points, just behind Triveni Continental Kings.

The PBG Alaskan Knights, meanwhile, sit rooted to the bottom of the table and are the only team yet to open their account.

