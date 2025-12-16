Chess
Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Gukesh at GCL 2025
Viswanathan Anand was playing with the white pieces for Ganges Grandmasters.
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand got the better off the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju in a clash of generations at the 2025 Global Chess League on Tuesday.
Playing with the white pieces for the Ganges Grandmasters, Anand outclassed the teenager's stern Sicilian Defence to snap his two-game losing streak in the competition.
Anand's win helped his team to a 12-3 win against the PBG Alaskan Knights and also earned him the Player of the Match award.
The win for Ganges Grandmaster marked their second win in three ties. They are now placed second on the points table with 6 points, just behind Triveni Continental Kings.
The PBG Alaskan Knights, meanwhile, sit rooted to the bottom of the table and are the only team yet to open their account.