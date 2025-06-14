Indian chess stars shine as Team MGD1 win FIDE World Rapid Team title

In a proud moment for Indian chess, Team MGD1 featuring Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, clinched the Rapid title at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship, becoming the first Indian-sponsored team to win the event.

The tournament, held in London, saw MGD1 emerge on top after 12 intense rounds of rapid chess, finishing ahead of strong contenders like Hexamind, WR Chess, Uzbekistan, and Viswanathan Anand-led Freedom.

A team built on Indian strength

Unlike many other international teams, MGD1 is more than just a chess squad — it is a Pune-based chess management and investment organisation that promotes talent and supports players.

The team’s core was primarily Indian, featuring Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Leon Luke Mendonca, Pranav V, and amateur board player Atharvaa P Tayade, alongside international GM David Anton Guijarro and Greek IM Stavroula Tsolakidou.

Led by Captain Srinath Narayanan, the team showed remarkable consistency and team spirit.

"This is very special! With the Indian team in the Olympiad, we were the favourites to win, and out here with Team MGD1, we were the underdogs. And yet we won gold again," said Srinath after the final round.

Arjun added, “This team has an incredible culture, and Atharvaa’s performance was just phenomenal.”

Final day drama: Victory in sight

The final day of the rapid event featured four decisive rounds. MGD1 rose to the occasion, winning all four matches to finish with 21 match points (10 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss).

In the last round against Malcolm’s Mates, Arjun scored a vital win over Luke McShane, while Pranav V and Atharvaa Tayade sealed the deal with important victories.

Their closest rivals, Team Hexamind, which featured big names like Levon Aronian, Vidit Gujrathi, and Divya Deshmukh, also had a strong run. They drew their first match of the day against Freedom but won their final three, finishing just one point behind MGD1 with 20 match points.

Freedom, Uzbekistan, and WR Chess tie for third

Team Freedom, captained by Viswanathan Anand, had a mixed final day.

A crucial draw against Hexamind hurt their title chances, though a big 4.5–1.5 win over Knight Dance in the last round helped them tie for third with Uzbekistan and WR Chess, all on 17 matchpoints.

A highlight of the day was Uzbekistan’s 3.5–2.5 win over WR Chess in the final round. The top-board clash between Alireza Firouzja and Nodirbek Abdusattorov was filled with endgame errors, but it ended in Uzbekistan’s favour after Firouzja’s final mistake.

Atharvaa P Tayade: The surprise hero

Among MGD1’s stars, Atharvaa P Tayade, a recreational player rated below 2000, stole the spotlight.

Competing in a field filled with grandmasters, he remained undefeated for 11 rounds, delivering match-winning performances under pressure. His only loss came in the final round, but by then, MGD1’s title was nearly secured.

Speaking after the win, Atharvaa said, “The team never made me feel like I was just an amateur. The support and belief they showed in me made all the difference.”

What’s next

The 2025 edition of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship, being held in London’s Hammersmith district, has a total of 54 teams in the fray. The event features three days of rapid games (12 rounds) followed by two days of blitz action.

Each match consisted of six boards per match, including at least one female player and one amateur player.

The prize pool was €500,000, with €310,000 awarded in the rapid section.

With the rapid title decided, attention now shifts to the Blitz Team Championship, beginning June 14, where the pace will be quicker and new stars, including Ian Nepomniachtchi, will join the action. A knockout round will follow on the final day.