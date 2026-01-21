Tata Steel Chess Wijk aan Zee: Gukesh draws with Praggnanandhaa in round 4

GM Praggnandhaa played his second draw of the tournament in round 4 against compatriot Gukesh Dommaraju at the Tata Steel Chess Wijk aan Zee on Tuesday.

GM Arjun Erigaisi, having black pieces, has also drawn a long 80-move game against Anish Giri of the Netherlands, causing him to slip from the joint lead.

Arjun is now half a point behind the two joint leaders, Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) and Hans Niemann (USA), with 2.5 points from the four games.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Praggnanandhaa is still trailing at the bottom of the ladder alongside Anish with just 1 point from his four games.

On the other hand, GM Aravindh Chithambram faced his first defeat of the tournament, losing to Hans Niemann, dropping to joint 10th position with 1.5 points.

He will next take on Vincent Keymer of Germany in round 5 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gukesh will take on Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czechia.

On the other hand, Arjun will aim to return to the top of the standings with a win against Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia, while Pragg is set to face the Dutch GM Anish Giri.

Wijk aan Zee is the first Super GM classical tournament of the year, with 14 participants in the Masters section, competing against each other in a single round-robin format.