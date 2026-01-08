Tata Steel Rapid: Viswanathan Anand, Nihal Sarin in joint lead after Day 2

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand and the young Nihal Sarin emerged as joint leaders as the second day of the 2026 Tata Steel Rapid in Kolkata came to a close.

Both Anand and Sarin are level on 4.5 points after six rounds and are half-a-point clear of the third placed Wesley So of the United States.

Anand, who started the day on joint lead with Hans Niemann at 2.5 points, suffered a loss in his very first game as he went down to Arjun Erigaisi, India's highest rated rapid player.

The veteran, however, fought back by beating Niemann and Volodar Murzin in consecutive matches to ensure that he retains his lead.

Nihal, on the other hand, had a flawless performance on Thursday as he registered three successive wins over Niemann, Murzin, and Vidit Gujrathi to climb to the top of the ladder.

Among the other Indians in action in the open section, Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu have 3.5 points apiece, while Gujrathi has 3 points after six rounds.

Aravindh Chitambaram's struggles extended to the second day as he lost two matches and drew the other. He only has one point after six rounds.

In the women's section, Vantika Agrawal is the highest placed Indian in the fifth spot with three points in six rounds. Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Rakshitta Ravi have 2.5 points apiece, while Divya Deshmukh sits on the bottom of the standings with 2 points.