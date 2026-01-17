Start of Tata Steel Masters 2026 with Gukesh, Pragg, Arjun in action delayed as protestors dump coal at venue

The start of the prestigious 2026 Tata Steel Chess Masters in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands was delayed indefinitely with environmentalists staging a protest against Tata Steel targeting the event on Friday.

"The start of Round 1 has been delayed due to demonstrations near the playing venue," the organisers said in a statement.

"In consultation with local authorities, play has been postponed to ensure everyone’s safety," they further added.

The protest is being staged by Extinction Rebellion, a United Kingdom-founded global environmental movement which uses civil disobedience to draw attention towards climate change, biodiversity loss, and other environmental concerns.

The group has dumped 2025 kilos of coal in front of the tournament venue's entrance.

"Today we are blocking the entrance to the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee. Rebels dump 2025 kilos of coal, use lock-ons and hang a banner: No Chess on a Dead Planet. 2025 is the year in which Tata Steel should have been climate neutral," a social media post from Extinction Rebellion Netherlands read.

Since establishing a plant in Wijk aan Zee back in 1918, Tata Steel has steadily grown into one of the largest lead emitters in the region.

The tournament accused Tata Steel of reducing the life span of the population of Wijk aan Zee by 2.5 months and alleged that the tournament is a sportswashing technique.

"Tata Steel hosts chess grandmasters while causing brain damage in children. The company is the largest lead emitter in the Netherlands. Children in Wijk aan Zee grow up under toxic smoke. Lead is always harmful," the social media post read.

"Tata Steel emits 11.3 megatons of CO₂ annually, 8 percent of Dutch emissions. Actual emissions are higher than the company reports. Societal damage: more than one billion euros per year. Life expectancy in Wijk aan Zee: 2.5 months shorter.

"This tournament is sportswashing. While staff has to make sacrifices, the management pockets millions. XR accepts no fossil fuel sponsorship. This action is part of Stop Fossil Advertising. Stop coal. Stop Tata Steel," the group further added.





Started in 1938 for the employees of the Tata Steel plant in Wijk aan Zee, the tournament has grown to be one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world of chess over the years.

India's Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu has entered the 2026 Tata Steel Masters as the defending champion.