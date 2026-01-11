Wesley So and Carissa Yip clinch Tata Steel Chess India Blitz 2026 titles

Tata Steel Chess India Blitz concluded in Kolkata on Sunday with Wesley So and Carissa Yip emerging as champions in the Open and Women’s sections respectively, following a dramatic final day filled with decisive moments and late twists.

In the Open category, Wesley So delivered a model of consistency to secure the title with a round to spare. His campaign was marked by calm decision-making in complex positions, allowing him to stay ahead of a tightly packed field.

Key results in the closing rounds included victories by Nihal Sarin and R Praggnanandhaa against top opposition, while Wesley held critical draws to protect his lead. A safe result in the penultimate round mathematically confirmed his title, even though he suffered a loss in the final round. Nihal Sarin finished runners-up, with Arjun Erigaisi taking third place, both players ending on 11 points.

Women’s title decided in dramatic playoff

The Women’s Blitz section produced an equally compelling finish. Strong late surges from several contenders, including Aleksandra Goryachkina and Vaishali Rameshbabu, kept the standings fluid until the final round. Vantika Agrawal mounted a remarkable comeback, winning her final four games, including a crucial victory over Carissa Yip, to force a playoff for the title.

In the tiebreak, the pressure told. Vantika lost the first game, while Carissa held her nerve in a long and exhausting endgame in the second encounter to secure the draw she needed. The result confirmed Carissa Yip as the Women’s Blitz champion, with Vantika Agrawal finishing as runners-up.

The Blitz event brought down the curtain on a high-quality edition of Tata Steel Chess India, once again underlining the tournament’s status as a premier fixture on the international chess calendar.