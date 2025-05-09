Superbet Classics Round 2: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa hold ground with draws

Indian chess stars D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa continued their steady start at the Superbet Classics 2025 in Bucharest, recording draws in their respective second-round encounters.

Gukesh, playing with the black pieces against Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov, kept things under control in an Italian Opening.

The 18-year-old Indian GM neutralised early pressure and slowly steered the game into an equal position. Despite some sharp play from the Uzbek, Gukesh held firm and comfortably navigated into a heavy-piece endgame where he never looked in danger.

Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa also played with black and managed a solid result against American GM Fabiano Caruana. The game remained balanced throughout, with neither player taking unnecessary risks. Both sides shook hands for a draw after reaching a stable middle game position.

#News♟️ Composed performances in Round 2!



D Gukesh held Nodirbek Abdusattorov, while R Praggnanandhaa drew with Fabiano Caruana — both with black pieces at the #SuperbetClassics2025.

Both Indian GMs now have 1 point from 2 rounds. 🇮🇳



📷 LennartOotes /GrandChessTour#Chess… pic.twitter.com/R0VgsY4IGB — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 9, 2025

With two rounds completed, both Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa now sit on one point each.

The Superbet Classics is part of the Grand Chess Tour, featuring some of the world’s top players. As the tournament progresses, the Indian duo will be looking to convert their solidity into victories in the coming rounds.