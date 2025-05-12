Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Superbet Classic: Praggnanandhaa holds Vachier-Lagrave to stay in joint lead

World Champion D Gukesh, after a recent loss, managed to avoid another setback by holding Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda

Superbet Classics 2025
Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh (Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia )

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 May 2025 6:46 AM GMT

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa continued his solid run at the Superbet Classic, sharing points with French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the fifth round to remain in a three-way tie for the lead.

The tournament, part of the Grand Chess Tour, had a quiet day overall. In the round-robin format, featuring 10 players, all five encounters ended in draws.

World Champion D Gukesh, after a recent loss, managed to avoid another setback by holding Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda. Despite creating complex positions and sacrificing material in a bid to gain the upper hand, Gukesh needed a late error from Duda to escape with a draw after 43 moves.

Levon Aronian, representing the USA, engaged in a fighting draw with French star Alireza Firouzja. Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Romania’s Bogdan-Daniel Deac also split points after a balanced battle.

Meanwhile, American GM Fabiano Caruana remained at the top alongside Praggnanandhaa and Vachier-Lagrave after a marathon game against compatriot Wesley So, which also ended peacefully.

Praggnanandhaa, playing with the white pieces, opted for a less common response to Vachier-Lagrave’s trusted Sicilian Najdorf. In the middlegame, the Indian sacrificed a pawn to generate pressure, but the Frenchman responded with a calculated exchange sacrifice, equalizing comfortably. A repetition of moves concluded the game in 45 moves.

Round 5 Results:

R Praggnanandhaa (IND, 3) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA, 3)

D Gukesh (IND, 2) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (POL, 2)

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB, 2) drew with Bogdan-Daniel Deac (ROU, 2.5)

Wesley So (USA, 2.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3)

Levon Aronian (USA, 2.5) drew with Alireza Firouzja (FRA, 2.5)

