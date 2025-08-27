2025 Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa in joint lead with one round left

India's Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu continued to be in joint lead along with Fabiano Caruana with one round of play left at the 2025 Sinquefield Cup on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Praggnanandhaa played out a draw in the eighth and penultimate round against Wesley So, who is tied for the third place.

Playing with the white pieces, Praggnanandhaa held his own in an Italian game. Neither players made any major mistakes as they both ended with an accuracy of 98.9% in the match.

With both Praggnanandhaa and So happy to share the spoils, there wasn't many risks taken either before they shook hands after a three-fold repetition on the 44th move.

Praggnanandhaa now has 5 points in eight rounds and is level with Fabiano Caruana for the top spot with final round of play left.

In the penultimate round, Caruana held Maxime Vachier Lagrave to a draw with the black pieces.

While Praggnanandhaa will face off against Levon Aronian in the final round, Caruana will go up against the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

Gukesh is currently placed eighth in the standings with 3.5 points in eight rounds. He was held to a draw by Aronian with the black pieces on Tuesday.