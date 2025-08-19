Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Gukesh; climbs to world No 3

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu emerged victorious in an all-India clash at the 2025 Sinquefield Cup, beating the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju in the first round on Monday.

Praggnanandhaa, playing with the white pieces, completely outplayed Gukesh, forcing a resignation from the world champion in 36 moves.

Gukesh made a slight error early in the game and lagged behind in development. Praggnanandhaa made the most of his opportunity and never let the pressure dwindle.

"I think it was a smooth game," Praggnanandhaa said after the win.

"It was surprising from him because from the start itself he spent a lot of time in a theoretical position and the endgame was just unpleasant for him," he added.

Pragg scores his first-ever victory in the Sinquefield Cup and it comes against Gukesh! Not only is this his first win in the event after making 9 draws last year, but also his first victory over Gukesh in the past three years. Watch the interview to learn more details!… pic.twitter.com/oNLXpjieLx — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) August 18, 2025





Though Gukesh displayed stomach for a fight, Praggnanandhaa ensured that he did not let the advantage slip for his first career win at the Sinquefield cup.

"This is my first win in Sinquefield Cup. Last year, I made nine draws, which is also where I spoiled many winning position," Praggnanandhaa said with a wry smile.

The victory also marked Praggnanandhaa's first win over Gukesh in three years in classical chess. He had last beaten Gukesh back in 2022.

Moreover, the win also propelled Praggnanandhaa in the LIVE world rankings. He is now ranked No 3 in the world with a LIVE rating of 2784, leapfrogging Fabiano Caruana, who is ranked third with 2783.2.