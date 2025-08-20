Chess
Sinquefield Cup 2025: Gukesh registers first win, Praggnanandhaa draws
Gukesh defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov, while Praggnanandhaa played a draw with Fabiano Caruana in round 2.
World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan to register his first win of the tournament at the 2025 Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis, USA, on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Fabiano Caruana of the USA to maintain his joint lead at the top of the standings with 1.5 points after two rounds.
Playing as White, Praggnanandhaa couldn't break through Fabiano Caruana's solid Sicilian defense, and with both players achieving over 95% accuracy, the game ended in a draw after 37 moves.
Gukesh strikes back
Gukesh made a solid comeback in the tournament after losing the first round match-up against Praggnanandhaa to stun Nodirbek with the white pieces in a solid Ruy López Opening preparation.
He targeted Nodirbek's queenside during the middlegame, gaining an exchange advantage, and then secured a victory after 50 moves with a skillful endgame maneuver, forcing the Uzbek to trade queens.
Gukesh will be aiming to continue his winning momentum when he takes on Sam Sevian of the USA in the third round, whereas Praggnanandhaa will have his first game with black pieces in round 3 against Nodirbek.