2025 Sinquefield Cup: D Gukesh escapes Firouzja scare, all games end in draws

World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju had a brilliant escape against France’s Alireza Firouzja in round six of the 2025 Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, on Sunday.

The Indian defended calmly to secure a draw against Firouzja and, in the process, saved half a point from a losing position.

Another Indian in the fray, GM R Praggnanandhaa, also pressed for an advantage against Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland. Duda defended accurately, leading to a draw.

The game ended… but not for Alireza & Gukesh. 20 minutes of extra analysis after everyone (yes, even us!) had left the venue. Fingers crossed, someone remembered to drive the Grandmasters back to the hotel! 😁#Grandchesstour #gukeshd #alirezafirouzja pic.twitter.com/mZLWZ9hQL8 — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) August 25, 2025

All five games ended in a stalemate as Fabiano Caruana continues to lead with 4.0 points.

Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Wesley So, Firouzja, Vachier‑Lagrave, and Sam Sevian are all placed closely behind at 3.0/6.

GM Sam Sevian had an advantage against GM Fabiano Caruana but chose to repeat moves and settle for a draw instead of taking risks.

GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov's clash also ended in a draw. So did GM Levon Aronian vs GM Wesley So.

Round 7 will kick off on Monday.

Round 7:

GM Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs GM Levon Aronian (USA)

GM Maxime Vachier‑Lagrave (FRA) vs GM Sam Sevian (USA)

GM Wesley So (USA) vs GM D Gukesh (IND)

GM Jan‑Krzysztof Duda (POL) vs GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB)

GM Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs GM R Praggnanandhaa (IND)