Chess
2025 Sinquefield Cup: D Gukesh escapes Firouzja scare, all games end in draws
All five games ended in a draw as Fabiano Caruana maintained the lead after Round 6.
World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju had a brilliant escape against France’s Alireza Firouzja in round six of the 2025 Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, on Sunday.
The Indian defended calmly to secure a draw against Firouzja and, in the process, saved half a point from a losing position.
Another Indian in the fray, GM R Praggnanandhaa, also pressed for an advantage against Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland. Duda defended accurately, leading to a draw.
All five games ended in a stalemate as Fabiano Caruana continues to lead with 4.0 points.
Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Wesley So, Firouzja, Vachier‑Lagrave, and Sam Sevian are all placed closely behind at 3.0/6.
GM Sam Sevian had an advantage against GM Fabiano Caruana but chose to repeat moves and settle for a draw instead of taking risks.
GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov's clash also ended in a draw. So did GM Levon Aronian vs GM Wesley So.
Round 7 will kick off on Monday.
Round 7:
GM Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs GM Levon Aronian (USA)
GM Maxime Vachier‑Lagrave (FRA) vs GM Sam Sevian (USA)
GM Wesley So (USA) vs GM D Gukesh (IND)
GM Jan‑Krzysztof Duda (POL) vs GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB)
GM Alireza Firouzja (FRA) vs GM R Praggnanandhaa (IND)