Rohith Krishna S becomes India's 89th Grand Master at the Almaty Masters

Rohith Krishna S becomes India's 89th Grand Master with his brilliant performance at the Almaty Masters Qonaev Cup to attain the FIDE rating of 2500 with 6/9 points in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

In the final round, Rohith overcame Armenia's Artur Davtyan, gaining 15.1 rating points from the tournament to hit the 2500 mark and secure his final GM Norm, finishing a strong 8th in the tournament.

The 20-year-old old his first FIDE title in 2017, when he became a Candidate Master and then bettered it in 2019 by becoming the FIDE Master before achieving his coveted IM title in 2022.

He earned his first GM norm in March earlier this year with a solid 6.5/9 performance at the Hotel Stockholm North by First hotels young talents - GM tournament to achieve a gain of 18 rating points.

Then, he achieved his second GM Norm at the prestigious 2025 Dubai Open, scoring 5.5 points out of 9 matches, and then confirmed his GM title by winning his final norm within two months in Almaty.

He is the second Indian to become a Grand Master within a month after Divya Deshmukh's heroics at the Women's World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, where she became India's 88th Grand Master.