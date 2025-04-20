Pune Women's Grand Prix: Koneru Humpy stays in top-two contention

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy continued to excel at the 2024–25 FIDE Women's Grand Prix series in Pune on Sunday. The Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion defeated Mongolia’s Munguntuul Batkhuyag to register her third win.

With three wins and three draws, Humpy remains in contention for a top-two finish in the prestigious series.

The sixth round of the Pune leg was a mixed bag, with three of the five matches ending decisively.

An all-Indian clash between GM Harika Dronavalli and IM Divya Deshmukh ended in a draw in just 27 moves. GM Vaishali Rameshbabu, who had registered her first win in the fifth round, could not get past the Zhu Jiner challenge. The Chinese Grandmaster comfortably sits atop the cross table with the most wins so far.

At the end of Round 6, Humpy is placed a close second, followed by Divya and Harika in third and fifth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, Vaishali is positioned sixth.

In other matches, IM Polina Shuvalova, currently fourth on the points table, defeated Melia Salome, while IM Alina Kashlinskaya played out a draw with IM Salimova Nurgyul.

The top two finishers in the Women’s Grand Prix series will qualify for the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2026, making every round crucial on the road ahead.

Round 6 results

GM Harika Dronavalli drew with IM Divya Deshmukh

GM Koneru Humpy beat Munguntuul Batkhuyag

GM Zhu Jiner beat GM Vaishali Rameshbabu

IM Alina Kashlinskaya drew with IM Salimova Nurgyul

IM Polina Shuvalova beat Melia Salome