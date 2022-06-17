Proud that we now have Chess Olympiad Torch Relay: Vishy Anand

Legendary Viswanthan Anand is "immensely proud" of the fact that the 44th Chess Olympiad starting in Mahabalipuram on July 28, will have its own Torch Relay, which is in similar lines to the Olympics. The first-ever and historic Chess Olympiad Torch Relay that will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and the chess community including officials of the parent body All India Chess Federation (AICF) termed the event "epoch-making".

"An event like Olympic Torch Relay always fascinated me in my youth and now we also have a one in chess. The most amazing thing is, that the event is going to start from India. Nothing could be better than that and I feel immensely proud about this fact," Anand said on the eve of the torch relay.

🗨️"This Chess Olympiad will change the course of Chess as it was changed by the 1983 World Cup win for Cricket"



- Dr. Sanjay Kapoor , President, All India Chess Federation, on the announcement of 'Torch Relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad' in New Delhi.#ChessOlympiad | #Chess ♟️ pic.twitter.com/4jmVXTJG5u — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 17, 2022

The torch relay will be held across 75 Indian cities before reaching its destination - Mahabalipuram on July 27, a day before the start of the event. Notably, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Patna will be among the cities.



"For the first time ever, a torch relay is being held for an event like Chess Olympiad. It's a historic moment for not only those who are professionally associated with chess but for all sports lovers in this country. The following would not have happened without the help and support of the Government of India, especially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," said AICF Secretary and Chess Olympiad director Bharat Singh Chauhan.

It is also the first time ever, that a record number of 189 countries are going to participate in the Chess Olympiad 2022. "Just like a cricket boom arrived in India after the national side's historic success after the 1983 Cricket World Cup, chess is going to witness something similar after a one-of-a-kind torch relay. The amount of support that this government has given to us to host something like this, is unthinkable," remarked AICF President, Sanjay Kapoor.