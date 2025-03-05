Prague Chess: Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh remain on top after Round 6

Indian Grandmasters Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram maintained their joint lead after Tuesday's sixth round of the Prague International Chess Festival in Czechia.

In round 6, Praggnanandhaa held the aggressive Sam Shankland of the USA to a draw with black pieces, while Aravindh played out a solid draw against Liem Le of Vietnam.

There is no change in the standings of the Masters tournament as it was a draw on all five boards in the sixth round, which meant Pragg and Aravindh maintained a 1-point gap from the chasing pack.

Both the Indian players now have tough matches in the next round as Pragg is playing against the top seed, Wei Yi of China, whereas Aravindh, having black pieces, is up against the experienced Dutch player Anish Giri.

This might prove to be the decisive round as both Wei and Anish are in the chasing pack and will be eager to join the leaders with a win in the seventh round.