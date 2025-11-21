Praggnanandhaa makes surprise entry into London Chess Classic Open as Candidates race heats up

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa R has entered the 2025 XTX Markets London Chess Classic, adding major intrigue to Britain’s most prominent chess event.

The world number seven confirmed his participation days before the tournament began, joining the Open section in a bid to secure vital FIDE Circuit points needed to qualify for next year’s Candidates Tournament in Cyprus.

The Candidates serves as the final qualification stage for the World Championship match, and only one spot remains via the FIDE Circuit. Praggnanandhaa, who narrowly missed qualifying through the World Cup in Goa, must now maximise his points from the limited number of eligible events left in the calendar.

The 20-year-old was unable to join the Classic’s eight-player elite event due to a late entry, with the £50,000 round-robin starting next week at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Instead, he will be the clear favourite in the Open category, facing a field comprising lower-rated grandmasters, international masters and amateur players. His campaign is expected to draw considerable attention as he attempts to keep pace with other Candidates contenders.

This will be Praggnanandhaa’s second appearance in the Classic’s Open section. He previously competed in 2016 as an 11-year-old international master, finishing with 5.5/9 while chasing the record for the world’s youngest grandmaster.

The 15th edition of the London Chess Classic features a strong elite line-up including Grandmasters Alireza Firouzja and Nodirbek Abdusattorov, both of whom are also in contention for Candidates qualification. Defending champion Gawain Jones returns, joined by British stars Michael Adams, Nikita Vitiugov and Luke McShane.

International participants include Abhimanyu Mishra, Sam Shankland, Nikolas Theodorou and former world number six Pavel Eljanov, rounding out one of the event’s strongest fields.

The tournament runs from November 26 to December 5 and is organised by Chess in Schools and Communities. All eyes will be on Praggnanandhaa as he chases critical points in the final stretch of the qualification race.