Chess Olympiad: Humpy, Sachdev and Kulkarni give India sole lead in women's section

Koneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni scored victories as India A pulled off a 3.5-0.5 win against Kazakhstan to emerge sole leader in the women's section after the ninth round of 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuran, Tamil Nadu on Monday. Top-seed India A were provided a winning start in the penultimate round by Humpy when she outperformed Zhansaya Abdumalik.

R Vaishali, on the other hand, had to share point against Bibisara Assaubayeva before Sachdev and Kulkarni tilted the result of the match in India's favour after securing win over Xeniya Balabayeva and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva in their respective games.



With just one more round remaining, India A have grabbed the leading spot with 17 points while Poland, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine are jointly holding second position with 16 points each.

India B and India C also notched up identical 3-1 wins in their respective Round 9 matches. While India B defeated Netherlands with Padmini Rout, Mary Ann Gomes and Divya Deshmukh scoring victories, India C thrashed Sweden. PV Nandhidhaa and Pratyusha Bodda scored victories for India C whereas Eesha Karavade and M Varshini Sahiti settled for draws.



In other women's section matches, Georgia held Poland to a 2-2 draw while Ukraine edged past Germany with a 2.5-1.5 score. Azerbaijan thrashed Armenia 4-0 in the most one-sided match on the top board. Meanwhile in the open section, India A secured a 2.5-1.5 victory against Iran. Vidit Gujrathi and SL Narayanan scored the victories for India while Arjun Erigaisi drew his encounter. Pentala Harikrishna ended on the losing side.

The loss was so devastating for Gukesh he put his head in his hand and didn't resign... Abdusattorov eventually pointed out his opponent's time had run out! https://t.co/rpJBRjzfs8 #ChessOlympiad #c24live pic.twitter.com/ClxdcC8qcG — chess24.com (@chess24com) August 8, 2022

The other two Indian teams in the open section, India B and India C, settled for 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan and Slovakia respectively. D Gukesh, who had been going great guns with a fantastic 8.5/9, suffered his first defeat of the event when he lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov in an intense game.





