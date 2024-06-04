Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa upsets world champ Liren, Humpy beats Vaishali

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa produced another stunning victory at the Norway Chess, as he pulled off an upset win against world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon game in the seventh round in Stavanger on Monday.

R Vaishali, however, had yet another poor day at the event as she lost to her compatriot Koneru Humpy, who registered her first win in the Norway Chess event.

GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu beat World No.1 Magnus Carlsen and World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in their classical games, and now he beat the World Champion Ding Liren in their Armageddon game! WHAT A PERFORMANCE by the Indian prodigy 🔥🔥 #norwaychess pic.twitter.com/VNIcduLUh4 — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 3, 2024

With this victory, Praggnanandhaa completed a hat-trick of wins against higher-ranked players. Earlier, he defeated world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen and world no. 2 Fabiano Caruana at the Norway Chess in the classical game.



Although Liren managed to hold Praggnanandhaa to a draw in the classical game, the Chinese grandmaster succumbed to defeat in the armageddon game, resulting in the 18-year-old Indian grandmaster's victory.

Despite the win, Praggnanandhaa remains third on the leaderboard with 11 points.

On the other hand, Carlsen lost to his American compatriot Hikaru Nakamura in an armageddon thriller. Nakamura is now just 0.5 points behind Carlsen, with 12.5 points.

Meanwhile, Caruana managed to escape with a draw in the classical game against Alireza Firouzja, but lost in the armageddon game, leaving Caruana with no chances for recovery.

Vaishali suffered her second consecutive loss in the Women’s Norway Chess, this time against Humpy Koneru! #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/zouvZbkUoz — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 3, 2024

In the women's segment, Vaishali remains third on the chart with 10 points after the end of the seventh round, trailing Anna Muzychuk who claimed the sole lead after she beat women's world champion Ju Wenjun.



Humpy remains in the fifth position despite Monday's win. She now has eight points.

Meanwhile, Lei Tingjie beat Pia Cramling in the armageddon game to retain her fourth spot. Sweden's Cramling is languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard with 5.5 points.