Norway Chess 2025: Carlsen outclasses Arjun Erigaisi in Round 4

Indian chess stars held their ground in a high-stakes Round 4 of the Norway Chess 2025, with D Gukesh, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Koneru Humpy continuing to keep India in the spotlight.

Gukesh, the reigning World Champion, showed remarkable resilience against World No. 5 Fabiano Caruana. Despite being on the back foot for most of the classical game, Gukesh's solid defense denied Caruana a win. He then bounced back in the Armageddon tiebreak with a dominant performance, securing crucial points in the tightly contested tournament.

In the women’s event, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Humpy Koneru kept pace with the leaders. While Humpy lost her classical game to Wenjun Ju, she made a strong comeback in Armageddon. Vaishali also earned her points via Armageddon against Anna Muzychuk, showing her growing composure under pressure.

Meanwhile, Magnus Carlsen returned to winning ways with a clinical endgame finish against India's Arjun Erigaisi. Carlsen’s victory helped him reclaim the overall lead in the tournament.

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh scored her first win at Norway Chess Women with a sharp attacking display, defeating Tingjie Lei.

With several rounds to go, India’s top talents remain well in contention in one of the chess calendar's most prestigious events.