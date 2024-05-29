Norway Chess 2024: Vaishali beats Humpy; Praggnanandhaa loses to Liren in 2nd round

Round 2 of the prestigious Norway Chess saw all three classical games ending up in a draw once again in Stavanger, Norway at the SpareBank 1 SR-Bank on Tuesday.



Magnus Carlsen, Alireza Firouzja, and Ding Liren won with white in the subsequent Armageddon games, grabbing 1.5 points each.

India's prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who went with a 2-0 head-to-head lead against world champion Ding Liren, played out his first classical draw in the round of the Norway Chess 2024 main event. The Chinese GM then emerged victorious in the Armageddon tie-breaker.

The first two days of Norway Chess and the Women's Norway Chess Tournament have been captivating, even if we had only one decisive classical game: Vaishali R. vs. Humpy Koneru in Round 2.



So far, we've witnessed 11 intense Armageddon game, with Magnus Carlsen and Vaishali R.… pic.twitter.com/BwHSmTBBsP — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 28, 2024

In the highly anticipated pairing of the day, Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura played out a closely contested classical game that ended in a draw.



Carlsen, demonstrating his exceptional skill under pressure, managed to secure a crucial victory, adding to his impressive Armageddon record and taking the lead of 3 points in tournament standings.

Meanwhile, Alireza Firouzja and Fabiano Caruana also drew their classical game after a complex struggle. Firouzja's abilities in speed chess shone through in the Armageddon game as he bagged a crucial 1.5 points.

Vaishali takes lead in women's tournament

R Vaishali defeated fellow Indian Koneru Humpy to register her first classical win in the Norway Chess Women's Tournament.

Despite Humpy's slight advantage in the opening, a critical blunder under time pressure allowed Vaishali to claim a victory. She claimed her first-ever win against India’s number one female player and became India’s number two female player on the live rating list, boasting a live rating of 2495.8.

The only decisive classical game so far: Vaishali R. vs Koneru Humpy. With this impressive win, Vaishali climbs to India #2 in the women's section, boasting a LIVE rating of 2495.8!



📷 @photochess / @chesscom / #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/8vVS7B8xy5 — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) May 28, 2024

The other two classical matches between Lei Tingjie and Pia Cramling along with Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk ended up in hard-fought draws.



The Chinese duo of Wenjun and Tingjie emerged victorious in their respective Armageddon games.

Round 3 Pairings

Norway Chess main event

Praggnanandhaa R vs Magnus Carlsen; Fabiano Caruana vs Ding Liren; Hikaru Nakamura vs Alireza Firouzja

Norway Chess Women's Tournament

Anna Muzychuk vs Vaishali R; Pia Cramling vs Ju Wenjun; Koneru Humpy vs Lei Tingjie