"No big deal" – Nihal Sarin as opponent flips middle finger after losing

A day after he was shown a middle finger after an online Titled Tuesday match, Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin finally broke his silence.

"No big deal," he wrote in a social media post, showcasing his classy demeanor.

"Regarding the recent incident, I want to clarify that I was not offended. Things happen in the heat of the moment," he added.





After a tense endgame where Nihal managed to outsmart his opponent in his trademark style, GM Emin Ohanyan flipped the middle finger to his on stream camera.

Take Take Take app, where the event was held had shared the video on social media, causing widespread outrage with many rushing to defend Nihal.

They eventually took down the video and posted a clarification note.

"We don't interpret the hand gestures to be towards Nihal, but towards the computer/game itself," the organisers wrote.

"If it was intended towards Nihal, we obviously do not condone that or want to normalize it. However, a little rage after losing a game is not out of the ordinary," the further added.