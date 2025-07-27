Chess: Nihal Sarin qualifies for Esports World Cup Final

India's Nihal Sarin qualified for the final of chess event at the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Thrissur was the only Indian to make it to the main event from the Last Chance Qualifiers. The others to qualify include Anish Giri, Levon Aronian, and Javokhir Sindarov.

The other Indian in action in the Last Chance Qualifiers – Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu – was knocked out from the tournament.

GGWP @anishgiri.

Pragg's LCQ run ends here. Tough bracket, tougher opponent.



The Team Liquid banner moves forward into #EsportsWorldCup Chess, carried by Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.





Nihal, known for his speed chess abilities, displayed what he is one of the most feared players in the world of online chess.

Having qualified to the winners bracket of Last Chance Qualifiers after topping his group on Friday, Nihal never let his advantage slip.

He started off with a win over Denis Lazavik in his first match before taking down Anish in his second battle.

The Indian then got the better of Andrey Esipenko to qualify for the winners bracket semi-finals and book his spot in the Esports World Cup Finals.

Nihal will be the second Indian in contention in the Esports World Cup Finals with Arjun Erigaisi having directly qualified for the event, thanks to his performance in the Champions Chess Tour.

@NihalSarin has officially qualified for the ESPORTS WORLD CUP: Chess Main Event 🏆

The grind begins now — eyes locked on that EWC Trophy! 🚀

The grind begins now — eyes locked on that EWC Trophy! 🚀#Gameshuru #Gameशुरु #EWC2025 #S8ULFTW #iQOOS8UL pic.twitter.com/Rhi3eSAIyE — S8UL (@S8ulesports) July 26, 2025





The chess final at Esports World Cup will start on Sunday.

While Nihal will represent Indian club S8UL, Arjun will represent Gen.G Esports.