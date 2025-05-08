Asian Continental Chess C'ship: Nihal Sarin held to a draw in round 1

The opening day of the Asian Continental Chess Championship in Al Ain, UAE, proved to be a mixed bag for India’s strong contingent of 18 Grandmasters. While some players emerged victorious, others faced setbacks, leaving the competition wide open as the tournament progressed.

Top seed Nihal Sarin had a challenging start, drawing his game against Filipino Grandmaster Paulo Bersamina. Sarin, a highly rated player, struggled throughout the match but managed to hold on to secure half a point. Despite his struggles, the draw may serve as a valuable learning experience in a tournament featuring strong international competition.

In contrast, V Pranav, the World Junior Chess Champion from India, suffered a tough loss in the first round. He was defeated by the experienced Jan Emmanuel Garcia from the Philippines. Pranav, who had high hopes coming into the event, will now look to bounce back in the coming rounds.

Meanwhile, Murali Karthikeyan made a strong start by defeating Cao Qingfen from China. Karthikeyan, the fourth seed, showed his class with a confident performance that earned him a crucial victory in this prestigious tournament.

The day saw further mixed results for the Indian contingent. Former champion Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Grandmaster P. Iniyan both secured wins. Ganguly triumphed over Aradhya Garg, while Iniyan overcame Omonov Asrorjan from Uzbekistan. However, Leon Luke Mendonca and S. L. Narayanan had to settle for draws against their respective opponents.

With 18 Grandmasters from India in the competition, the team’s performance in the opening round reflects the high level of competition in this championship. Players like M. Pranesh and S. P. Sethuraman also showed their prowess by winning their matches, while Arfan Aditya Bagus and Sankalp Gupta earned respectable draws.

As the tournament moves forward, India’s hopes remain high with several players still in contention for strong finishes. The Asian Continental Chess Championship is a vital event for many as they aim to solidify their standings in the global chess community.

Notable Round 1 Results:

Nihal Sarin (India) drew with Paulo Bersamina (Philippines)

V Pranav (India) lost to Jan Emmanuel Garcia (Philippines)

Murali Karthikeyan (India) defeated Cao Qingfen (China)

Surya Shekhar Ganguly (India) won against Aradhya Garg (India)

P. Iniyan (India) triumphed over Omonov Asrorjan (Uzbekistan)

Leon Luke Mendonca (India) drew with Atakhan Abtin (Iran)

S. L. Narayanan (India) drew with Arfan Aditya Bagus (Indonesia)

M. Pranesh (India) won against Liyanage Ranindu Dilshan (Sri Lanka