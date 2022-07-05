'Mind Master': New edition of Viswananthan Anand's memoir to release on July 15

Ahead of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Hachette India on Tuesday announced the expanded paperback edition of five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand's widely acclaimed memoir "Mind Master: Winning Lessons from a Champion's Life".

The book, featuring a bonus chapter on how to navigate uncertainty and rapidly changing realities in the wake of the pandemic, will hit the stands on July 15. It is written by Anand with author-journalist Susan Ninan.

"This new edition, now in paperback, comes at a critical juncture with the backdrop of the pandemic and I have added in new material from the simplest lessons learnt anew -- the importance of family, gratitude, and pursuing your dream. And equally important is that 'life must go on' -- form and context may change but I am still happy to be taking on new roles within the chess world," said the chess grandmaster in a statement.

Look what dropped before Chess takes over Chennai! With new material included. With @ninansusan who did an excellent job and @HachetteIndia for making it happen https://t.co/4QJ6MhjScK — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 5, 2022

As the first World Chess Champion from Asia, Anand emerged on to the global stage when chess was largely a Soviet preserve, climbed the ranks to become world number one and won tournaments across all formats of the game.

In "Mind Master", Anand looks back at a lifetime of games played, opponents tackled and circumstances overcome and draws from its depths significant tools that will help every reader to navigate life's challenges. There are many nuggets that Anand touches upon with characteristic wit, easy wisdom and disarming candour in the book.