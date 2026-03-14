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Chess: Mayank Chakraborty becomes India's 94th GM

Mayank Chakraborty achieved his final GM norm in Stockholm, Sweden.

Chess: Mayank Chakraborty becomes Indias 94th GM
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Mayank Chakraborty (Photo credit: HimantaBiswaSarma/X)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 14 March 2026 1:45 PM IST

Mayank Chakraborty became the 94th Indian to earn the Grandmaster title on Friday. The 16-year-old is the first from the Assam to achieve the feat.

Chakraborty earned his final GM norm in a tournament in Sweden, Stockholm. He won the tournament with 7 points in 9 rounds, and was a whole point clear of the second placed Jonah Willow of England.

The title win propelled Chakraborty's LIVE rating to a career high 2508.


Chakraborty is the third Indian to earn the Grandmaster title this year. Just under a fortnight ago, Mumbai's 17-year-old Aarav Dengla had achieved the feat.

Earlier in January, Aaryan Varshney had become India's 91st Grandmaster.

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