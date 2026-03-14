Chess: Mayank Chakraborty becomes India's 94th GM

Mayank Chakraborty became the 94th Indian to earn the Grandmaster title on Friday. The 16-year-old is the first from the Assam to achieve the feat.

Chakraborty earned his final GM norm in a tournament in Sweden, Stockholm. He won the tournament with 7 points in 9 rounds, and was a whole point clear of the second placed Jonah Willow of England.

The title win propelled Chakraborty's LIVE rating to a career high 2508.





🚨#News l New Grandmaster Alert🇮🇳🏆♟️



Congratulations to Mayank Chakraborty on becoming India's 94th Grandmaster and making history as the first ever from Assam and the entire Northeast! 🇮🇳✨



He secured his final norm in Sweden, dominating the 8th GM Tournament with an… pic.twitter.com/b5ESSF2VYk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 14, 2026

Chakraborty is the third Indian to earn the Grandmaster title this year. Just under a fortnight ago, Mumbai's 17-year-old Aarav Dengla had achieved the feat.

Earlier in January, Aaryan Varshney had become India's 91st Grandmaster.