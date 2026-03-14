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Chess
Chess: Mayank Chakraborty becomes India's 94th GM
Mayank Chakraborty achieved his final GM norm in Stockholm, Sweden.
Mayank Chakraborty became the 94th Indian to earn the Grandmaster title on Friday. The 16-year-old is the first from the Assam to achieve the feat.
Chakraborty earned his final GM norm in a tournament in Sweden, Stockholm. He won the tournament with 7 points in 9 rounds, and was a whole point clear of the second placed Jonah Willow of England.
The title win propelled Chakraborty's LIVE rating to a career high 2508.
Chakraborty is the third Indian to earn the Grandmaster title this year. Just under a fortnight ago, Mumbai's 17-year-old Aarav Dengla had achieved the feat.
Earlier in January, Aaryan Varshney had become India's 91st Grandmaster.
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