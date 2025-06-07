Magnus Carlsen wins record 7th title at Norway Chess, Gukesh finishes third

Round 10 of Norway Chess 2025 delivered a nail-biting conclusion to the electrifying tournament, with high stakes and drama until the final move.

Tournament leader and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen faced a tough challenge with the black pieces against Arjun Erigaisi. A loss would have cost him the tournament title. Despite being under pressure, Carlsen defended resourcefully and managed to turn the tables.

With both players in severe time trouble, Carlsen opted for a threefold repetition in a promising position, securing the draw and clinching overall victory in the tournament, even after losing the following Armageddon game.

Fabiano Caruana defeated World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh in a dynamic attacking game. The win propelled Caruana to second place, while Gukesh slipped to third in the final standings.

Finally, the game between Hikaru Nakamura and Wei Yi ended in a quiet draw. Wei Yi prevailed in the Armageddon game.

Anna Muzychuk wins Norway Chess Women 2025

The final round of the Norway Chess Women’s tournament was packed with tension and delivered decisive action right up to the last move.

Tournament leader Anna Muzychuk held Vaishali Rameshbabu to a draw in classical play. While Muzychuk lost the Armageddon tiebreak game, the result was sufficient for securing the 2025 title.

Humpy Koneru drew her classical game against Ju Wenjun and claimed victory in the Armageddon decider. However, her grip on second place slipped after Lei Tingjie scored a crucial win with the black pieces against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. Lei's impressive victory propelled her to second place in the final standings, pushing Koneru down to third.