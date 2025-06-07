Not a positive memory: Loss to Gukesh still hurts Magnus Carlsen

In a tense and emotionally charged finale to Norway Chess 2025 on Friday night, five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen captured a record seventh title at the prestigious tournament.

Yet, behind the celebrations was a reflective and visibly unfulfilled Carlsen — one who continues to question his future in classical chess and remains haunted by his earlier defeat to Indian star Gukesh D.

Carlsen finished with 16 points, narrowly beating Fabiano Caruana, who ended with 15.5.

The deciding moment came in the final round, where Carlsen drew his game against Arjun Erigaisi, while Gukesh — who had defeated Carlsen in Round 6 — stumbled in a must-draw game against Caruana.

“It’s a relief, but I didn’t enjoy It”

Speaking after the event, Carlsen admitted to battling psychological fatigue throughout the tournament.

“It’s a huge relief after a day like this and in a tournament like this,” he said. “My struggles have been well documented here. At least I fought till the end — I’m happy with that.”

Carlsen’s assessment, however, took a striking turn when he expressed a lack of joy playing classical chess, sparking debate about whether the Norwegian is preparing to step away from the format altogether.

“I didn’t really enjoy playing classical chess,” Carlsen confessed.

“Maybe I should totally stop playing classical chess. I’m not going to say this tournament was my last, but I enjoy other forms of chess more.”

The comments echo previous statements by Carlsen, who has been increasingly vocal about his preference for rapid and blitz formats. He voluntarily gave up his classical World Championship title in 2023, citing a lack of motivation.

Gukesh defeat still weighs on Carlsen

Despite the overall triumph, Carlsen openly acknowledged the lingering sting of his loss to 19-year-old D Gukesh, who had defeated him in the classical portion of their Round 6 encounter — a win that was hailed as a generational shift by many observers.

“It’s not a positive memory. That one stayed with me,” Carlsen admitted in an interview following his win. “Gukesh played very well. I didn’t put up any resistance that day.”

The loss was especially significant considering Gukesh’s meteoric rise — he recently became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, having defeated Ding Liren in the 2025 title match. Though he faltered in the final round in Stavanger, his earlier victory over Carlsen sent shockwaves through the chess world.

“They’re not quite ready to take over”

Carlsen also addressed the broader rise of Indian chess, particularly the “Big Four” — D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and Aravindh Chithambaram — who are seen as the vanguard of India’s next chess revolution.

While he praised their talent and potential, Carlsen remained measured in his assessment.

“They are all very good,” Carlsen said. “But they still need a little bit of time to prepare. We also have a tournament running simultaneously in Armenia, where Pragg and Aravindh showed some very good chess.”

On Gukesh specifically, he said the teenager was fantastic.

“He’s doing fantastic, but he’s not ahead of track. These guys are strong and ambitious, but none of them are quite ready to take over yet.”

These remarks have sparked considerable debate within the chess community — some view them as a fair and experienced assessment, while others see them as underestimating the rapid rise of India’s young talents.

Final Standings – Norway Chess 2025 (Top 5):

Magnus Carlsen – 16 points

Fabiano Caruana – 15.5 points

D Gukesh – 14.5 points

Hikaru Nakamura – 14 points

Arjun Erigaisi – 13 points