Koneru Humpy withdraws from FIDE Women’s Candidates 2026

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has withdrawn from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2026, citing security concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its proximity to the host nation, Cyprus

Humpy announced her decision through a social media statement, stating that personal safety outweighed the importance of participation in a prestigious event.

“After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it,” she said.

#News ♟️🇮🇳 Koneru Humpy withdraws from the Women’s Candidates 2026, citing safety concerns amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.



The two-time world rapid champion opts out of the Cyprus event prioritising personal safety.#KoneruHumpy #Chess #Candidates pic.twitter.com/dYKMrFq7e6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 22, 2026

The two-time World Rapid champion acknowledged the significance of the tournament, adding that she would miss a major opportunity but believes that “life is bigger than sport.” Her family also supported the decision, prioritising safety amid uncertainty.



India will still have representation in the event through Divya Deshmukh and Vaishali Rameshbabu.

FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky had clarified that there are currently no plans to shift the venue, stating that Cyprus is not directly involved in the conflict despite its geographical proximity. He added that preparations for the tournament are in their final stages, with organisers continuing to monitor the situation.

The FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament, which determines the challenger for the World Championship, is scheduled to be held in Cyprus, with the venue confirmed in late 2025.