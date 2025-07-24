FIDE Women’s World Cup: Koneru Humpy sets up all-Indian final against Divya Deshmukh

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has powered her way into the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 after a dramatic victory over China’s Lei Tingjie in a tightly contested semifinal tiebreak on Thursday.

With Divya Deshmukh having already secured her place in the final on Wednesday, the stage is now set for an all-Indian title clash, a first in the tournament's history.

The match between Humpy and Tingjie remained deadlocked through the two rapid games (10+10 format), with neither player able to break through. The Chinese Grandmaster then struck first in the 5+3 tiebreak round, winning the opening game with white and putting Humpy in a must-win position.

But the experienced Indian responded in style, leveling the match with a steady win in the return game to force a blitz decider.

In the opening blitz (3+2) encounter, Humpy capitalized on a late error by Tingjie in the 44th move to win material and press home her advantage with white pieces. She carried the momentum into the final blitz game, holding steady under pressure to close out the match and punch her ticket to the final.

The result means India is now guaranteed its first Women’s World Cup champion, with both finalists — Humpy and Divya — also securing spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

The summit clash will take place over two days, on July 26 and 27, with tiebreaks scheduled for July 28, if required.