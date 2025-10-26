Chess: Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh win double gold at European Club Cup

Indian Grandmasters Gukesh Dommaraju and Divya Deshmukh starred at the recently concluded 2025 European Chess Club Cup, winning two gold medal apiece.

While Dommaraju won the team title and individual gold on board No 1 in the open section, Deshmukh won the women's team title and gold on board No 2.

Playing for Team Super Chess, Gukesh scored 4 points out of five with two draws and three wins to propel his team to a win. The reigning world champion started playing the tournament from the third round as his team clinched the title with a perfect 14/14 score.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh turned up for Cercle d'échecs de Monte-Carlo team, who won the title with a score of 13 out of a possible 14.

Playing on the second board, Deshmukh scored 4.5 points in the six rounds she played and broke past the 2500 rating barrier during the course of the tournament.

Elsewhere, India's Nihal Sarin also bagged an individual gold medal. Playing on the fourth board for Bayegan Pendik Chess Sports Club, he scored five points from seven rounds.

Bayegan Pendik Chess Sports Club, however, finished just outside the open team standings, finishing fourth.