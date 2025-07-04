Superunited Rapid & Blitz Croatia: Gukesh beats Magnus Carlsen to claim sole lead

World Champion D Gukesh took a solid win against the world no.1 and five-time world Champion Magnus Carlsen in the sixth round of Superunited Rapid & Blitz Croatia 2025 on Thursday.

This was Gukesh's second consecutive win against Magnus after a classical win earlier this year at Norway Chess. This win also takes him to the top of the leaderboard with 10 points after six rapid rounds.

Gukesh is riding a five-match winning streak at the event, including a perfect three-for-three on the second day, which strengthens his position to win the rapid segment, with three final rounds scheduled for Friday.

"Winning against Magnus is always special; it's nice that I could win two losing positions in a row against him," Gukesh said in the post-match show in GCT studio after his win against Magnus.

Before the tournament, Magnus Carlsen said Gukesh was "one of the weaker players" in the tournament.



Tonight, Gukesh beat him in Round 6 of the Superbet Rapid Blitz Croatia.



He now leads the tournament with 10 points after Day 2.





Gukesh will next take on Anish Giri of the Netherlands, Ivan Saric of Croatia, and then Wesley So of the USA in the final three rapid matches, aiming to maintain his 2-point lead at the top of the leaderboard.

On the other hand, R Praggnanandhaa's run of draws persists, with five draws in six rounds, including one against Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round, placing him seventh with 5 points.

He has yet to claim his first win of the tournament and will be aiming to do so in the final three rounds of Rapid on Friday against Ivan Saric, Wesley So, and then Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland.

Current Top 5 after six rounds

D Gukesh (IND) - 10 points

Jan-Krzysztof Duda (POL) - 8 points

Wesley So (USA) - 7 points

Magnus Carlsen (NOR - 6 points

Ivan Saric (CRO) - 6 Points