Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh placed third after 3 rounds of Rapid in St Louis

India's Gukesh Dommaraju was placed third after three rounds of rapid chess at the St Louis Rapid and Blitz on Monday.

Gukesh, the reigning world chess champion, has so far accumulated four points out of a possible six to trial Levon Aronian (6 points) and Fabiano Caruana (5 points).

Gukesh started off his campaign in the tournament, losing to Aronian in his opening game. The teenager, however, got himself back on track with consecutive wins over Grigoriy Oparin and Liem Le in his next two matches.

The Indian will now face Sam Shankland in the fourth round on Tuesday.

The St Louis Rapid and Blitz, a part of the Grand Chess Tour, features a ten-player round robin in rapid section. The players are awarded two points for a win and one for a draw.

After nine rounds of rapid chess, the players will battle it out in the blitz time control. It will see a double round robin format, with one point for a win and half-a-point for draw.

The player on top of the standings combined after both the Rapid and Blitz event will be crowned the winner.