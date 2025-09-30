Grand Chess Tour Finals: Praggnanandhaa and Vachier-Lagrave to battle in tiebreaks

India's R Praggnanandhaa played out two draws in the classical format against GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave at the 2025 Grand Chess Tour Finals.

With each draw in giving the players 3 points apiece, the two players are now level on 6-6.

While Praggnanandhaa had winning chances in the first game played on Sunday, he was unable to press home the advantage. The Indian even fell into an inferior position in the game at some point but then defended well to salvage a draw.

The second game played on Monday was, meanwhile, a straight forward draw. With neither players willing to take any risk, they shook hands after a quick battle.

Praggnanandhaa and Vachier-Lagrave will now face off in the rapid and blitz tiebreak games on Tuesday.

The winner of the shorter time control matches will face either of GM Fabiano Caruana and GM Levon Aronian in the title clash.

Both Caruana and Aronian also played out two classical draws over the last two days and will fight it out in the tiebreaks on Tuesday.