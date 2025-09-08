Grand Swiss 2025: Vaishali holds lead despite draw

Tournament leader Rameshbabu Vaishali maintained her position at the top of the standings at the 2025 Grand Swiss Tournament after a solid draw at the Silk Road EXPO in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sunday.

Vaishali drew with Dinara Wagner in the fourth round while seasoned grandmaster Kateryna Lagno delivered a win over Song Yuxin to join Indian GM at the top.





🤩 FIDE Grand Swiss 2025, Day 4: Lagno joins Vaishali at the top as Maghsoodloo holds on to his lead



A quiet day in 🇺🇿 Samarkand as most of the games on the top boards in both the Open and the Women’s event finished in a draw. With three and a half points, 🇮🇷 Iranian Parham… pic.twitter.com/JOBkfjacTZ — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 7, 2025





In the open category, the biggest stunner came from Divya Deshmukh, who defeated Africa’s top-rated player Bassem Amin. Divya was also adjudged the player of the day in the Open.

Meanwhile, World Champion Gukesh D played out a balanced draw with compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in a Catalan setup. The closely contested encounter saw neither player gaining a significant edge, resulting in a shared point.

Both Gukesh and Arjun now sit just half a point behind the current leader, Parham Maghsoodloo, who maintained his lead with a solid draw against Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Parham stands at the top of the leaderboard with 3.5 points.

R Praggnanandhaa also played a draw with compatriot Abhimanyu Mishra to be joint second.

In the women’s section, Harika Dronavalli (36th) played her fourth consecutive draw, splitting points with Khanim Balajayeva while Vantika Agrawal (38th) lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk for her second defeat of the tournament in the fourth round.