Grand Swiss 2025: Gukesh loses to youngest Grandmaster in history, Abhimanyu Mishra

The reigning world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju suffered a loss at the hands of the youngest Grandmaster in history – Abhimanyu Mishra – in Round 5 of the 2025 Grand Swiss on Monday.

Playing with the black pieces against the 16-year-old Mishra, Gukesh paid the price of not settling for a draw and pushing for a win.

Mishra, an American, holds the record for being the youngest Grandmaster in history, having achieved the feat at an age of 12 years, 4 months, and 25 days.

Up against the world champion, he landed in a favourable position out of the opening.

Gukesh, however, soon equalised and seemed comfortable in what looked to be a drawn position.

The Indian, though, refused to settle for a draw and tried to take the attack to Mishra. He made a few errors in the process and once Mishra got the advantage he pressed it home for a win.

Praggnanandhaa loses

Elsewhere, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu also suffered a loss in the fifth round as Matthias Bluebam shocked him with the white pieces.

Elsewhere in the open section, Nihal Sarin prevailed in an all-India clash against Leon Mendonca, beating his country mate with the white pieces.

Arjun Erigaisi also registered a win against Nikita Vitiugov with the white pieces, while Abhimanyu Puranik took down a higher rated Vladimir Fedoseev.

On the other hand, Vidit Gujrathi, SL Narayanan, and Raunak Sadhwani registered draws in their respective games.

The recently crowned Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh, meanwhile, lost to Shamsiddin Vokhidov.