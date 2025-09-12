Grand Swiss 2025: Divya Deshmukh holds Gukesh Dommaraju to a draw

The newly crowned FIDE Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh held the reigning world chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju to a draw with the black pieces at the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss on Friday.

The two Indian teenagers settled for a draw after a 103-move battle.

Coming into the match after three consecutive losses, Gukesh employed the Rossolimo Attack against Deshmukh's Sicilian defence.

Deshmukh, who had the opportunity to become the first woman to beat a reigning world champion in classical chess, solidly.

Gukesh never really had an advantage and eventually agreed to split points after spending six hours on the board.

Vidit, Vaishali lose

Elsewhere, Vidit Gujrathi and Vaishali Rameshbabu – the two reigning champions – fell to defeats in their respective matches in Round eight.

While Gujrathi blundered in an equal position to hand a win to Vincent Keymer, Vaishali went down to Bibisara Assaubayeva in the women's event.

Pranav holds Nepo to draw

In another major result for India, the junior world champion Pranav Venkatesh held two-time Candidates winner Ian Nepomniachtchi to a draw.

The Indian youngster defended solidly with the black pieces to earn a well deserved draw against one of the strongest players in the world.

Meanwhile, Nihal Sarin, who led the tournament jointly before the eighth round, played out a draw with Matthias Bluebaum. The two continue to jointly lead the competition with 6 points.

Arjun Erigaisi also played out a draw with Shant Sargsyn, whereas Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu held Richard Rapport to a draw after being pushed into trouble out of the opening.