Chess Grand Prix 2022 LIVE - Leg 1 - Updates, Results, Scores Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from FIDE Chess Grand Prix 2022.
The FIDE Chess Grand Prix cycle 2022 kick off tonight with the first leg in Berlin. There are two candidates slots up for the grabs at the end of the cycle and two Indians - Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna will be among the 22 other players who battle it out for the coveted spot.
Live Updates
- 4 Feb 2022 3:19 PM GMT
Completely equal
Hari and Shirov are completely equal and unless there is a massive blunder from either, this seems to be heading towards a draw.
- 4 Feb 2022 3:18 PM GMT
A balanced battle between Vidit and Levon
Both players are taking their own sweet times to calculate and make their moves and the engine now gives white the advantage.
- 4 Feb 2022 2:54 PM GMT
Comfortable position for Vidit
Vidit seems to have a comfortable position for now with a good centre
- 4 Feb 2022 2:46 PM GMT
King on the walk
The King is off and running for Harikrishna now. The position seems fairly equal and both players are now taking their time to calculate each move.
- 4 Feb 2022 2:29 PM GMT
Vidit thinking for over 20 minutes
Just nine moves in the match so far and Vidit has not made a move for almost 20 minutes. What is he thinking here?
- 4 Feb 2022 2:24 PM GMT
Hari is already into the endgame
Quick play from both players and the game has quickly transposed into an end-game. Bishop for Shirov, Knight for Hari. White seems to have a slight advantage, but this might soon move into a draw.
- 4 Feb 2022 2:09 PM GMT
Caro Kann from Harikrishna
We are already into the middle game in the match between Shirov and Harikrishna. The standard caro kann defence from the Indian and this is the position we have on the board.
- 4 Feb 2022 2:06 PM GMT
Vidit goes for the Nimzo-Indian defence
Aronian starts with e4, Vidit takes the Nimzo Indian route with nf6
- 4 Feb 2022 2:01 PM GMT
Fixtures for Day 1
Levon Aronian v/s Vidit Gujrathi
Shirov Alexi v/s Pentala Harikrishna
Wesley So v/s Leinier Dominguez
Vincent Keymar v/s Daniil Dubov
Radoslaw Wojtsazek v/s Richard Rapport
Vladimir Fedoseev v/s Grigoriy Oparin
Bacrot Etienne v/s Hikaru Nakamura
Andrey Esipenko v/s Alexander Grischuk
- 4 Feb 2022 1:57 PM GMT
Chess Grand Prix Preview
