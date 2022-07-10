GM Iniyan finishes second at La Plagne International Open Chess

India's teenage Grandmaster P Iniyan finished second in the La Plagne International Open Chess Tournament 2022 in La Plagne in France.



The 19-year-old GM scored seven points from nine rounds to tie for the top spot with Ukraine GM Vitaly Sivuk early on Sunday. The Ukrainian won the first prize based on a better tie-break score.

India's Sayantan Das, with 6.5 points, took third place.

Iniyan remained unbeaten through the nine rounds, winning five games and drawing four. One of the draws came against Sivuk in round six.

He started with a win and scored 4.5 after five rounds, but three straight draws in rounds six, seven and eight pegged him back. A win over Austrian GM Andreas Diermair helped Iniyan reach seven points and gain 10 rating points.

Meanwhile, Das registered four wins and five draws, which included draws against Iniyan and Sivuk. He finished half a point behind the duo.

The field for the tournament comprised 95 players from 19 countries, including nine GMs and 18 International Masters.