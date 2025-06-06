GM Aravindh Chithambaram clinches 2025 Stepan Avagyan Memorial title

Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram scored a major international victory by winning the 6th Stepan Avagyan Memorial chess tournament, held in Jermuk, Armenia, from May 29 to June 6, 2025. Chithambaram edged out fellow Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa on tiebreaks, with both finishing on 6.5 points from 9 rounds.

The Chennai-based GM delivered an unbeaten performance in the 10-player round-robin event, notching up four wins and five draws. His standout victories came in Round 4 against Denmark’s Jonas Buhl Bjerre and in Round 8 against Hungary’s Benjamin Gledura—games that highlighted his precise strategic planning and tactical sharpness.

In the decisive final round, both Indian GMs delivered under pressure. Aravindh defeated Armenia's GM Aram Hakobyan, while Praggnanandhaa won against GM Robert Hovhannisyan. Despite finishing with identical scores, Aravindh was declared the winner based on the Sonneborn-Berger tiebreak system, thanks to his stronger performance against higher-ranked opponents.

This victory adds to an already impressive 2025 campaign for the 25-year-old, following his earlier triumph at the Prague Chess Festival Masters. With two major titles under his belt this year, Aravindh continues to solidify his reputation as one of India’s most consistent and dangerous players on the international circuit.

The Stepan Avagyan Memorial, held in memory of the Armenian chess patron, has steadily grown into a prominent global tournament, attracting elite players from around the world.