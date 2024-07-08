2nd edition of Global Chess League to be held in October, American Gambits join as 6th franchise

American Gambits became the latest entrant at the Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, as the tournament gears up for the second edition to be held in London from October 3 to 12 at the Friends House, London.



After the inclusion of American Gambits, the total number of franchises at the event went up to six.

Inaugural season champions Triveni Continental Kings, Alpine SG Pipers, Ganges Grandmasters, Mumba Masters and PBG Alaskan Knights are the other five franchises to compete at the event.

American Gambits is owned by prominent business leaders Prachura PP, Venkat K. Narayana, and Indian Cricket Icon and Chess Enthusiast Ravichandran Ashwin.

“We are thrilled to welcome the teams for the second season of the Global Chess League. We have found the right partners to strengthen the league’s global reach and look forward to bringing an exciting season of chess to fans worldwide. The teams made season one a huge success and we believe that their impact and popularity will continue to expand in the world of chess," said Sameer Pathak, CEO of Global Chess League.

Format

The players will compete in a unique joint team format consisting of six players, including two top women chess players and a prodigy player per team.

In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

Each team will play ten matches across black and white pieces. The teams will play five matches, with all six players in each team initially playing with the white or black pieces against their opponents, followed by a reverse round in which the entire team will play five matches with the reversed colour pieces against the same opponent.

The winning team for every match will be determined by the points aggregated from wins and draws across all six games played in the match. The top two teams will advance to the final round.

Where to watch?

The Global Chess League will be aired on major OTT and broadcast platforms worldwide.